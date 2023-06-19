Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,424,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,962,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,066,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 227,219 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 90,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $285.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

