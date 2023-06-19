Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

