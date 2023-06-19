Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $43.83 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

