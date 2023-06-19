Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.