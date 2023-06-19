Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,272,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 528,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

