Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

