Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

