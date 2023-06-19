Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 519.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.