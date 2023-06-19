Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

