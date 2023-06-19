Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

