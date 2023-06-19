Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $121,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,194.74 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,267.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

