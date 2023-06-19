Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 123,458 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,458 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

