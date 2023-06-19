Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 17,054 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 194.59%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

