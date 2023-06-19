Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 21,903 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBMM opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

