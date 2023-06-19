Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 29,704 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,704 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,503,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

