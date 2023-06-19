Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $27.46 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

