Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 56,842 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,842 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TRIN stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.62%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently -3,132.81%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

