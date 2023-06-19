Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 7,643 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.