Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,911 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.78) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.