Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Mosaic stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

