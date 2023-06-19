Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

