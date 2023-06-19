CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock opened at $135.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 130,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

