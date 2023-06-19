Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $22.45 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 480.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,865 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.