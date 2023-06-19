Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 0.84 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.42 $1.29 billion $0.25 6.24

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 5 2 0 2.13 Lufax 2 4 4 0 2.20

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 560.19%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $2.51, suggesting a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Lufax 8.18% 4.33% 1.17%

Summary

Lufax beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

