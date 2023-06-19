Contrasting Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Cannabis and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 4 1 0 2.20 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 428.50%. Given Jushi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -361.00% -39.05% -22.07% Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.09 -$1.36 billion ($2.49) -0.22 Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

Jushi has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Jushi beats Aurora Cannabis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

