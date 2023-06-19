Contrasting NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions -188.71% -128.35% -106.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.78 billion 2.85 $477.02 million N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 2.79 -$26.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spectris currently has a consensus target price of $4,265.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17,509.41%. NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 374.29%. Given Spectris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectris is more favorable than NexTech AR Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Spectris has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectris beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

