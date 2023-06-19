Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.