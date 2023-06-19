Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLB opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

