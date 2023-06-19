CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CORR opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

