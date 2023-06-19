Critical Comparison: Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Questor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46% Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Questor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.64 $120.40 million $2.09 29.78 Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 4.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Questor Technology. Questor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Questor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and Questor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Questor Technology has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Questor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Questor Technology is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Questor Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology, Inc. offers clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. It designs, manufactures and services clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants such as methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and hazardous air pollutants. The company was founded on December 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

