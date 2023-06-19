Critical Survey: Regen BioPharma (RGBP) & Its Competitors

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 366 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Regen BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -129.45 Regen BioPharma Competitors $112.98 million -$10.95 million 43.45

Regen BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -2,930.19% -139.17% -21.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regen BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 493 1636 4983 68 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.99%. Given Regen BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Regen BioPharma competitors beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.