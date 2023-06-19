CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

