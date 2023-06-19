CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,121 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

