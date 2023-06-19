Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Microsoft by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 62,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.54. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

