CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 234.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 88.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

