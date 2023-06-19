Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Critical Analysis

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cue Health and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,248.41%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than SeqLL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SeqLL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cue Health has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $483.48 million 0.14 -$194.06 million ($1.95) -0.24 SeqLL $80,000.00 77.26 -$4.09 million ($0.39) -1.14

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health. SeqLL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -88.51% -46.48% -35.18% SeqLL N/A -95.22% -53.68%

Summary

Cue Health beats SeqLL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

