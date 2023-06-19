Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.