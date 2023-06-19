Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.