Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $124.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

