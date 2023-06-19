Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Cummins stock opened at $235.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
