Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $241.80 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.