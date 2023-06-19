David C. Rockecharlie Buys 4,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. Analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.