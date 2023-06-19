David C. Rockecharlie Buys 4,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CRGY stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.45.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $590.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. Analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.