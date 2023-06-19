Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,964.44.

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Diageo Company Profile

DEO stock opened at $173.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.94.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.