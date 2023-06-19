DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff Sells 2,000 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DMC Global Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

