Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Dover worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,218,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.73 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.