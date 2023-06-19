Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) CEO Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

