DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 155,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

