Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 3.5 %

EML stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

