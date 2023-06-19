Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $191.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

