eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Trading Down 1.2 %

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

